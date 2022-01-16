IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $729.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $675.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

