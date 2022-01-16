KBC Group NV Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.35% of Nomad Foods worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nomad Foods by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 885,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,386,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.