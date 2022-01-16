KBC Group NV Sells 162,247 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,247 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 884,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

