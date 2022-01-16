KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,602 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $71.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.