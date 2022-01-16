Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

