Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,214,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.12.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.