Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,049.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,058.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $872.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

