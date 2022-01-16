Broderick Brian C Invests $390,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,280,000 after acquiring an additional 358,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 58.1% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

