Fure Financial Corp Purchases 1,062 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fure Financial Corp owned 0.20% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 581,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $18,089,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 317,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

