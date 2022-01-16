Broderick Brian C Sells 126 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 3.3% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 45.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

