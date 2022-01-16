Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 856 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southern were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

SO opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

