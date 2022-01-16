Fure Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $357.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.56. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

