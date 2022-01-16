Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

