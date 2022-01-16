HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,476 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ROL stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

