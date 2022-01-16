Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE AOMR opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

