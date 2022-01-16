Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,500 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.45% of Canadian Solar worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

