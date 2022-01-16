Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 65.4% in December

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $9.80 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

