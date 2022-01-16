First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

FTXO opened at $37.00 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

