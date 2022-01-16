Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.13 Million Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.40% of Akoustis Technologies worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.89 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

