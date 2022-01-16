Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 21,000 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

