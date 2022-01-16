iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

