Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fabrinet by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.