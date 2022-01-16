Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

QUIK opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $117,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

