Fure Financial Corp Acquires 387 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fure Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

