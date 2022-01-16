Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.