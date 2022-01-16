Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

NYSE ANTM opened at $452.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.