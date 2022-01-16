Citigroup Inc. Sells 515,675 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $62,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.