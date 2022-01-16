World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

