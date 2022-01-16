World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

