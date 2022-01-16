World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

MRVL stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

