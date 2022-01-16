SouthState Corp Makes New $33,000 Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

