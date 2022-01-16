O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,706 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

