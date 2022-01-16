Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

