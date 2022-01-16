Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,464 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $528.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.71. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

