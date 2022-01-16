Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,767 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 124,404 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE opened at $10.14 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

