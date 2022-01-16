LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of LPLA opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $103.88 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.