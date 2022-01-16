Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $443.69.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $5,024,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $405.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

