Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $126.74 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 583,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of Bruker worth $126,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bruker by 516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

