O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,466 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.40 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

