Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 20,021 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Ameren worth $111,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 14.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.