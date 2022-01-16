Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,974 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.02 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $65.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

