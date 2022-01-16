Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.