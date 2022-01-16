17,170 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

