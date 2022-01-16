Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after buying an additional 357,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $131.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.