Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,896 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

