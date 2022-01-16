762 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.