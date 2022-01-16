SouthState Corp Makes New $37,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 475,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

