SouthState Corp Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $154.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

