Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 76.5% in December

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:AIO opened at $24.60 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $437,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.