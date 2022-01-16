WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $4.50 on Friday. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

